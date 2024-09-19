EU intends on taking payment of unpaid fine from Hungary`s funding

(MENAFN) The European Union has announced plans to withhold a portion of future payments to Hungary due to the country's refusal to pay a substantial fine for breaching the bloc’s asylum regulations. European Commission spokesman Balazs Ujvari made this announcement on Wednesday, signaling a significant escalation in the ongoing dispute between Hungary and European Union authorities.



Earlier this year, the European Court of Justice mandated that Hungary pay EUR200 million (approximately USD222 million) in fines, along with an additional EUR1 million per day, for violating European Union migration laws by preventing migrants from applying for asylum within its borders. This ruling stemmed from Hungary's restrictive asylum policies, which have come under scrutiny for denying refugees their legal rights.



Hungary, currently holding the rotating presidency of the European Union until the end of the year, has publicly declared its intention to resist paying this penalty. In a controversial move, the Hungarian government recently announced plans to transport migrants arriving in the country directly to Brussels by bus, further complicating relations with the European Union.



According to Ujvari, the European Union will require time to determine which upcoming payments can be adjusted to account for the unpaid fines. This development continues a protracted saga that began in December 2020 when the European Union’s highest court ruled that Hungary had severely restricted access to asylum procedures, rendering it "virtually impossible" for individuals seeking refuge to file applications.



The court also found that Hungarian authorities were unlawfully detaining asylum seekers in “transit zones,” infringing on their rights to appeal and undermining their legal protections. This ongoing legal and political conflict illustrates the broader tensions within the European Union regarding migration policy and the adherence of member states to collective regulations.



As the situation evolves, the implications for Hungary’s relationship with the European Union and its future funding remain uncertain, particularly in the context of its ongoing presidency and broader discussions on migration reform within the bloc.

MENAFN19092024000045015687ID1108692135