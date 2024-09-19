(MENAFN) Russian paratroopers have successfully ambushed Ukrainian forces in the Kursk Region, resulting in the elimination of both personnel and military hardware, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry. The also released a documenting the operation, highlighting the ongoing conflict in this strategically important area.



The ambush comes amid a cross-border incursion by Ukrainian forces that has been underway since early August. The Russian airborne are actively working to dislodge Ukrainian military units from the region, where tensions have escalated. In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry noted that the “timely detection of the enemy” and the swift response of the paratroopers were instrumental in the operation's success.



The ambush was strategically set up along a road near the Ukrainian border. The Russian drone operators played a crucial role in the operation, leading to the destruction of a Ukrainian all-terrain vehicle and its crew, as well as an infantry fighting vehicle and a Western-made armored car. The ministry claimed that their "confident actions" were pivotal in swiftly neutralizing these targets.



Additionally, the Russian forces reported that a Ukrainian-operated armored personnel carrier (APC) was also destroyed, with personnel inside killed during the ensuing gunfight. A crew operating an anti-tank missile system further contributed to the operation by targeting and blowing up a Ukrainian truck that was allegedly supplying ammunition to the front lines. The missile struck the vehicle directly, resulting in a significant explosion that obliterated both the truck and its driver, along with an accompanying soldier.



This ambush highlights the ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, as both sides continue to engage in tactical operations that result in significant casualties and equipment losses. The situation in the Kursk Region remains tense, with both Russian and Ukrainian forces seeking to gain strategic advantages in this protracted conflict.

