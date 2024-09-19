(MENAFN) The recent mass detonation of pagers in Lebanon, which resulted in multiple fatalities and thousands of injuries, has been denounced by Russian officials as a “monstrous act of terrorism.” The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, has been attributed by Beirut and the group Hezbollah to Israel. However, the Israeli has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement. Reports suggest that the Israeli secret service, Mossad, may have rigged thousands of pagers with explosive devices that were remotely triggered.



Russian Foreign spokeswoman Maria Zakharova described the attack as “monstrous in its cynicism and its scale,” given the significant number of victims. She emphasized the need for accountability and justice, calling for a thorough investigation into the incident.



In a separate statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry characterized the mass detonations as “the latest act of hybrid warfare against Lebanon.” They argued that the orchestrators of this high-tech assault aimed to provoke large-scale armed conflict, potentially igniting a major war in the Middle East.



While the ministry refrained from directly assigning blame to any specific party, it underscored the importance of holding those responsible accountable. They expressed concern that this incident could be overlooked or mishandled in investigations, drawing a parallel to the unresolved sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September 2022. In that case, the perpetrators have not been formally identified, although media reports have suggested that the attack was orchestrated by a privately-funded Ukrainian group.



As the situation in Lebanon unfolds, the implications of the pager attack continue to resonate, raising fears of escalating tensions in the region. Russia's condemnation reflects broader concerns about the potential for conflict and the need for comprehensive investigations into acts of violence that could destabilize the Middle East further.

