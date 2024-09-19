(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) conducted targeting Hezbollah positions in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict. This military action follows Defense Yoav Gallant's announcement of “a new phase” in Israel’s campaign against Hamas in Gaza, as well as pro-Palestinian in Lebanon.



The IDF reported that its warplanes struck various targets, including a rocket launcher and multiple buildings utilized by Hezbollah operatives in areas such as Jebbayn, Haltam Kafr Kila, Odaisseh, and Chama. Accompanying the announcement, the IDF shared video footage of the airstrikes.



This latest military operation comes in response to a barrage of over 40 rockets fired from Lebanon into northern Israel on the same day, according to the *Times of Israel*. The situation has been further complicated by Hezbollah’s vow to retaliate against Israel following a series of mysterious explosions that killed at least 32 people and injured approximately 3,200 others across Lebanon. These explosions involved handheld pagers and walkie-talkies used by the militants, which reportedly detonated spontaneously. While Israel has not officially acknowledged its involvement, various media outlets suggest that the Israeli spy agency Mossad was behind the rigging of these devices with explosives.



In light of these escalating tensions, the IDF has taken proactive measures by redeploying its elite 98th Paratrooper Division from northern Gaza to the border with Lebanon. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi confirmed this strategic move on Wednesday, indicating that Israel is preparing for potential further confrontations.



As hostilities continue to intensify, the situation remains precarious, with both sides poised for further military engagement. The international community is closely monitoring developments, as the potential for broader regional conflict looms large.

