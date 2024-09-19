Firefighting Foam Market New Status: Exploring Segments And Growth Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Firefighting Foam Trends

Increased demand from various end-use industries and stringent regulations on fire safety are propelling the market's expansion.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Firefighting Foam Overview:According to Allied Market Research, the global firefighting foam market was valued at $856.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1.14 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2020 to 2027.Market Drivers and Challenges:- Growth Drivers: Increased demand from various end-use industries and stringent government regulations on fire safety are propelling the market's expansion.- Challenges: The ban on fluorinated firefighting foams poses a significant challenge to market growth. However, advancements in fire extinguisher technology present new opportunities for growth.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview:Key Market Segments:- Type: The Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) segment led the market in 2020, holding approximately one-third of the global share. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance and register the fastest CAGR of 3.9% by 2027, due to its effectiveness in both Class A and Class B fires.- End-Use Industry: The oil & gas sector is projected to experience the highest CAGR of 3.9% through 2027. This is attributed to the industry's high vulnerability to fire hazards and strict fire safety regulations. The aviation, marine, and mining industries also contribute significantly to the market.Regional Insights:- Asia Pacific: Held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 3.9% during the forecast period, driven by emerging economies like China, India, Australia, and South Korea.- North America: Anticipated to witness steady growth with a CAGR of 3.2%, supported by ongoing advancements and market developments.Major Market Players:- Dr. Sthamer- National Foam- Angus Fire Ltd.- Kerr Fire- Sffeco Global- DafoFomtec Ab- Solberg- Auxquima- Perimeter Solutions- Eau&Feu- DIC Corporation- Johnson Controls International Plc- Ansul- Chemguard- Williams Fire- Sabo FoamAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

