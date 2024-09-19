Exuding Caribbean Luxury, Villa Embrace Wins Best Luxury Villa In St. Barths

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Villa Embrace has been honored with the Best Luxury Villa in St. Barthelemy Award by Luxury Lifestyle Awards for the year 2024.

ST. BARTHELEMY, FRANCE, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The vision of Vancouver-based financier Martin Weinberg and his wife Michelle, Villa Embrace has been redefining luxury since its grand opening in March 2022.This luxurious escape in the picturesque Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy is perched on a mountainside and boasts panoramic views of the Caribbean Sea and Gustavia's yacht-filled harbor. The four-level residence intertwines contemporary style with natural elegance, creating a serene yet sophisticated retreat for the most discerning guests.Villa Embrace is one of the Caribbean's most exclusive villas, featuring five luxurious suites with floor-to-ceiling windows, natural materials, and modern decor that merge indoor and outdoor spaces. The villa unveils two infinity edge pools, one of which is over 100 feet long, outdoor showers embraced by lush foliage, and private gardens for each suite. The interior design includes unique furniture from the owner's private collection and custom pieces from Reda Amalou, B&B Italia, and Minotti, with highlights including an outdoor Japanese soaking tub, Vladimir Kagan armchairs, a T games table and a curated art collection featuring pieces from Roy Lichtenstein and Andy Warhol, amongst others.Villa Embrace takes pride in bringing personalized service to a new level, offering gourmet meals from a 24/7 in-house chef, paired with dedicated butler and concierge services for VIP planning and exclusive dining reservations. Designed by Architectonik and landscaped by KO Concept Group, the villa combines local and international influences, boasting an underground 10-car garage, a private road to the master suite and office, and a 4-storey glass elevator with a view of the villa's private waterfall and living wall.“We are thrilled to receive this Luxury Lifestyle Award . Villa Embrace is a sanctuary of luxury and peace where every detail is designed to offer an extraordinary experience. We always strive to create a unique and unforgettable retreat for each of our guests, and this recognition validates our relentless pursuit of perfection and our dedication to redefining luxury in St. Barths”, says Weinberg.This award-winning villa continues to set the standard for ultra-luxury accommodations in St. Barths, offering sophisticated amenities, personalized service, and breathtaking design.If you have any questions or would like further information or images, please don't hesitate to contact Olha Kipiani at ....

