(MENAFN) The Ukrainian has decided to cancel a planned meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and leaders from Latin America, fearing it could turn into a public relations misstep. According to Brazilian newspaper Folha de S.Paulo, the cancellation comes in light of a disappointing response, with very few leaders confirming their attendance.



Originally scheduled to take place alongside the United Nations General Assembly on September 24, the meeting aimed to showcase solidarity for Ukraine’s position in its ongoing conflict with Russia. Ukrainian officials viewed it as a suitable platform for Zelensky to share what they described as “relevant and reliable information” regarding the war. Additionally, the event was intended to garner support for Zelensky’s “peace formula,” a series of demands set forth by Ukraine as prerequisites for peace negotiations—demands that Moscow has deemed unacceptable.



The decision to scrap the meeting was made after Ukrainian officials received only a handful of confirmations, leading them to conclude that it would be unwise to proceed. Folha reported that the government felt it necessary to avoid a situation that might be interpreted as a lack of backing from the international community. The paper did not specify the number of confirmations received or name other leaders who expressed interest, aside from Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo.



While Ukraine has consistently enjoyed strong support from Western nations since the onset of the conflict in February 2022, it has struggled to gain traction in other regions. Many countries in Asia, Africa, and South America, including significant players like China, India, and Brazil, have remained neutral and have emphasized the importance of a diplomatic resolution.



The cancellation underscores the challenges Ukraine faces in building a broader coalition of support beyond its traditional Western allies, highlighting the complexities of international diplomacy in a divided global landscape. As the situation evolves, Ukraine's efforts to rally international backing for its cause will likely continue to be met with varied responses from different regions.

