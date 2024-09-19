Turkish Forces 'Neutralise' Senior PKK Member In Iraq

(MENAFN- IANS) Ankara, Sep 19 (IANS) Turkey National Intelligence Organisation "neutralised" a senior member of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in northern Iraq, the semi-official Anadolu Agency reported on Thursday.

The report, quoting anonymous Turkish security forces, said that Halil Yigit, code-named "Hogir Pirosi," who was a responsible member of the PKK unit in the Gara region, organised against Turkish security forces there, Xinhua news agency reported.

The man joined the PKK in 2007 in southeastern Türkiye's Sirnak province, where he participated in "terrorist attacks with weapons and improvised explosive devices" in the Silopi district, the report said.

The National Intelligence Organisation, also known by its Turkish initials MIT, detected the location of Yigit and "neutralised" him in an operation in Gara, the report said, without specifying the time of the operation.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralise" to imply the alleged "terrorists" have either surrendered, been killed, or been captured.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, has rebelled against the Turkish government for more than three decades.

Since 2019, Turkey has initiated a series of cross-border military operations into the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region of northern Iraq, targeting the PKK's hideouts.