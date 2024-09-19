America files lawsuit for USD100 million over Baltimore bridge downfall

(MENAFN) The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has initiated a civil lawsuit against two Singapore-based companies linked to the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge near Baltimore earlier this year. The incident occurred on March 26 when the container ship MV Dali collided with the bridge, resulting in the deaths of six road workers and the destruction of a critical highway that had been in operation since 1977. This collision not only caused loss of life but also significantly impacted one of the largest ports in the United States, which was closed for months as a result.



Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the lawsuit on Wednesday, emphasizing the intent to hold the responsible parties accountable. “With this civil claim, the Justice Department is working to ensure that the costs of clearing the channel and reopening the Port of Baltimore are borne by the companies that caused the crash, not by the American taxpayer,” he stated.



The DOJ is suing Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited, the owners and operators of the MV Dali. Following the accident, the companies sought to limit their liability to approximately USD44 million, a figure the United States government considers inadequate. In contrast, the government is pursuing at least USD100 million in damages, including punitive measures.



The federal government aims to recover expenses associated with debris removal, the reopening of shipping channels, and addressing the “substantial risk of oil pollution” that resulted from the incident. Approximately 50,000 tons of steel, concrete, and asphalt had to be cleared, and various temporary channels were created to alleviate the severe congestion at the port and mitigate the economic repercussions of the disaster. The Fort McHenry Channel, crucial for maritime operations, was not fully reopened until June 10.



Brian Boynton, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General, commented on the nature of the incident, stating, “This was an entirely avoidable catastrophe, resulting from a series of eminently foreseeable errors made by the owner and operator of the Dali.” This remark underscores the government's determination to hold the companies accountable for their alleged negligence and the catastrophic consequences that ensued.



The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications not only for the companies involved but also for maritime operations and safety regulations moving forward. As the DOJ seeks to recover costs and establish accountability, the case serves as a critical reminder of the importance of diligence and responsibility in maritime operations.

