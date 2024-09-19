Reports about bomb scare get addressed at Trump rally site

(MENAFN) Authorities in New York state have addressed concerns surrounding a reported bomb scare at the venue for an upcoming rally featuring presidential candidate Donald Trump. The rally is set to take place on Wednesday evening at a location on Long Island, situated just east of New York City.



The situation gained traction when James Lalino, a journalist from One America News (OANN), tweeted that sources within the Nassau County Department informed him about a breach of the security perimeter. He claimed that a blue barrel had been removed from the rally site and that a police dog had detected an explosive device in a vehicle. Lalino further reported that the driver of the vehicle fled into nearby woods, although no witnesses confirmed whether he was carrying anything suspicious.



However, Nassau County Police quickly refuted these claims. Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder addressed the media, stating, “Reports of explosives being found at the site are unfounded.” He clarified that a person who might have been training a bomb detection dog in the vicinity was being questioned by police. Ryder further explained that this individual had falsely reported the discovery of explosives and is now in police custody.



Despite the confusion, thousands of Trump supporters have begun to gather outside Nassau Coliseum, where the rally is scheduled to commence at 7 PM local time. Many attendees reportedly camped outside overnight to secure optimal seating inside the arena.



As the situation unfolds, law enforcement remains vigilant to ensure the safety of all attendees and to address any potential threats. The incident highlights ongoing concerns about security at political events, particularly given the charged atmosphere surrounding the upcoming presidential election.

