Vance condemns ‘liberals’ for Trump killing attempts

(MENAFN) In a controversial statement, vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance has suggested that recent assassination attempts on Donald can be attributed to the aggressive rhetoric emanating from supporters of the Party. This claim comes in light of two alarming incidents involving potential threats to Trump's life.



Recently, the United States Secret Service intervened when a suspected gunman, identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, was found hiding in bushes at Trump’s golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. Routh attempted to flee but was apprehended shortly after. Earlier in mid-July, Trump himself was involved in a harrowing incident during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where a bullet grazed his ear amidst a barrage of gunfire. The shooting resulted in the death of one person and injuries to several others, with the assailant ultimately being shot dead by Secret Service agents.



During a speech at the Georgia Faith and Freedom Coalition dinner in Atlanta, Vance drew a stark contrast between conservatives and liberals, noting, "No one has tried to kill [Democratic presidential candidate] Kamala Harris in the last couple of months, and two people now have tried to kill Donald Trump in the last couple of months." He emphasized that these attempts on Trump’s life serve as compelling evidence that those on the left need to reconsider their rhetoric and actions, insisting that such hostility must come to an end.



Vance cautioned that if the current atmosphere of political tension continues to escalate, it could lead to serious consequences. "Somebody is going to get hurt by it, and it is going to destroy this country… think about what an incredible wound it would open up in the US," he warned, urging for a more measured approach to political discourse.



The remarks have sparked significant debate about the implications of political rhetoric in the current climate and the potential dangers it poses to public figures and the nation as a whole. As discussions about civility in politics continue, Vance's statements highlight the need for all sides to reflect on the consequences of their words and actions.

