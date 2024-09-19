Mexican election winner declines Zelensky request to visit

(MENAFN) Claudia Sheinbaum, Mexico's president-elect, has publicly stated her intention to adhere to a policy of non-intervention in international affairs, explicitly indicating that she will not be making a state visit to Ukraine. Set to take office on October 1, Sheinbaum is poised to become the first female president in Mexico's history, following a decisive electoral victory in June that solidified her leadership role.



When asked about the possibility of visiting Kyiv, Sheinbaum responded, “I don’t think so. I reiterate that we act in accordance with the principles of foreign policy and the Constitution.” She emphasized that Mexico's foreign policy, as outlined in its Constitution, is clear, dignified, and peaceful, focusing on the pursuit of conflict resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. “Searching for the peaceful resolution of conflicts is the cornerstone of our foreign policy. This is our policy, and it won’t change,” she asserted.



Her remarks come shortly after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed intentions to send a high-ranking official to Sheinbaum's inauguration, conveying hopes for a future visit to Ukraine. However, Sheinbaum's stance reflects a commitment to maintain diplomatic relations without becoming embroiled in foreign conflicts.



Additionally, Sheinbaum reaffirmed Mexico's dedication to sustaining diplomatic ties with all nations, except for Ecuador, with which Mexico severed relations earlier this year. This decision followed a diplomatic incident involving the arrest of Ecuador’s former vice president at the Mexican Embassy in Quito, an event that escalated into a standoff with local authorities.



“I will attend certain international events which we consider important, but we will not travel much—our responsibility lies here,” Sheinbaum concluded, highlighting her focus on domestic priorities as she prepares to assume the presidency. Her commitment to a non-interventionist foreign policy signifies a distinct approach to international relations for Mexico, aligning with her administration's principles of peace and dignity.

