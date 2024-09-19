Brazil’s Lula firmly responds to Zelensky’s ‘destructive’ allegation

(MENAFN) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has firmly responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's recent dismissal of a proposed peace initiative, emphasizing Brazil's commitment to peace amid the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. Zelensky previously characterized the Brazilian-Chinese peace plan as "destructive" and merely a "political statement," prompting Lula to underscore the importance of dialogue and diplomacy.



During a graduation ceremony at a academy in Brasilia, Lula reiterated Brazil's longstanding policy of neutrality regarding the Ukraine crisis, asserting that the nation seeks peace and does not support war. "It is essential for Brazil to state that we want peace, that we don’t want war," he declared. Lula emphasized that countries interested in dialogue could have engaged with Brazil prior to the onset of hostilities.



Lula expressed pride in Brazil's role as a peace-promoting nation on a continent that values harmony, stating, "War only brings harm… it only destroys." He urged that peace efforts should be prioritized over continued conflict.



In May, Brazil and China jointly presented a six-point peace plan that advocated for a ceasefire along the current front lines and urged both Moscow and Kyiv to avoid expanding the battlefield. The proposal also called for a resumption of direct negotiations between the conflicting parties.



Zelensky, however, has maintained that any peace settlement must adhere to Ukraine's terms, particularly the acknowledgment of its 1991 borders by Russia. He has criticized those who do not support Ukraine's stance, stating, "You either support the war, or you don’t support the war. If you don’t support it, then help us stop Russia."



Moscow, for its part, has deemed Ukraine's demands unrealistic and unacceptable, with President Vladimir Putin asserting that negotiations have become even more unlikely following Ukraine's recent military actions in Russia’s Kursk region, which reportedly included targeting civilians.



As the dialogue around peace continues to evolve, Lula's comments reflect Brazil's desire to be a constructive player in international efforts to resolve the conflict, advocating for peace over prolonged warfare.

