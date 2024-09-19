(MENAFN) Recent reports indicate that setbacks faced by Ukraine on the battlefield are prompting Western nations to reconsider their strategies regarding the ongoing conflict with Russia. According to *Le Figaro*, discussions about a possible negotiated settlement are now being "discreetly" explored among officials in the United States, the European Union, and even within Ukraine itself.



After more than 30 months of intense fighting, Russian forces are reportedly making gradual advances in the Donbass region, closing in on the strategically significant town of Pokrovsk. This situation has led to a growing acknowledgment in the West that regions such as Donbass and Crimea may be beyond the military capabilities of Ukrainian forces to reclaim.



While Ukraine's recent operations into Russia's Kursk region may have met some political objectives, they did not succeed in prompting Russia to withdraw its troops from other frontline areas, as Ukraine had hoped. This development has raised concerns among Western allies regarding the sustainability of continued military support for Ukraine.



Moreover, the U.S. has reportedly placed restrictions on Ukraine's ability to conduct long-range strikes into Russian territory, fearing potential escalation and the risk of nuclear conflict. An unnamed French official indicated to *Le Figaro* that regardless of who wins the U.S. presidential election in November, military aid to Ukraine is likely to decrease, suggesting that the current state of the war may not be sustainable for the Ukrainian side.



In addition, Germany has recently announced a reduction in its military assistance to Ukraine, while France has struggled to maintain its leadership role in supporting Kyiv following President Emmanuel Macron's decision to dissolve parliament in June. The West has also seemingly miscalculated the strength of Russia's alliances with countries in the Global South and Asia, including nations such as China, Iran, and North Korea.



As the situation evolves, these developments indicate a significant shift in the West's approach to the Ukraine conflict, reflecting a complex interplay of military realities and geopolitical considerations that may ultimately reshape the future of the conflict.

