(MENAFN) U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's ongoing trip to the Middle East has drawn criticism for failing to offer meaningful solutions to the pressing issues surrounding prisoner exchanges and the pursuit of a ceasefire in Gaza. Observers note that the current U.S. strategy appears focused primarily on pressuring Hamas, demanding compliance in exchange for concessions that largely benefit the Israeli occupation.



The Biden administration has not yet presented a coherent plan to address the obstacles hindering negotiations. A significant point of contention remains the lack of commitment to withdrawing Israeli forces from the "Philadelphia" (Salah al-Din) corridor in Gaza—a demand that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu continues to reject, preferring to retain military control in the area.



During Blinken's meetings in Cairo, both the Egyptian government and Hamas reiterated their opposition to the Israeli military presence in the Philadelphia axis, calling for an unconditional withdrawal. This demand resonates with the broader Palestinian resistance movement, which seeks to halt ongoing aggression against Gaza and ensure the return of displaced Palestinians.



On the Israeli side, the right-wing ruling coalition is pushing for an expanded military occupation of northern Gaza, aligned with a controversial initiative known as the "generals' plan." This plan advocates for the annexation of northern Gaza and the displacement of its Palestinian residents. Recently, 27 members of the Knesset from the ruling coalition, including several ministers, have formally called for a meeting of the War Cabinet to discuss the potential evacuation of northern Gaza’s residents and the distribution of humanitarian aid.



In a notable escalation, extremist Knesset member Avichai Povaron of the Likud party has started rallying support among fellow lawmakers for the "Generals' Plan," which envisions a complete siege of northern Gaza.



Despite these aggressive tactics, the Israeli occupation has yet to fulfill its declared goals, which include dismantling Hamas' military and governance capabilities, achieving the return of captured individuals, and establishing a state in which no threats emanate from Gaza. The situation remains dynamic, with both parties firmly entrenched in their respective positions, raising alarm about the prospects for peace and stability in the region.

MENAFN19092024000045015687ID1108692030