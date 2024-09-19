Dr. Paulo Fontoura, MD, PhD, joins STALICLA as Chief Scientific and Clinical Development Advisor

Geneva, Switzerland – September 19, 2024 – STALICLA SA, a Swiss neuro precision biotech company dedicated to developing precision medicine-based treatments for neurodevelopmental disorders, announced today that Dr. Paulo Fontoura will be joining their drug development team as Chief Scientific and Clinical Development Advisor. Dr. Fontoura will work to support STALICLA's mission to transform the treatment landscape for neurodevelopmental disorders.

Lynn Durham, CEO of STALICLA , said:“We are delighted and humbled to welcome Paulo to the STALICLA team. With his unparalleled insight and unique understanding of CNS drug development and neurodevelopmental disorders, he is strengthening STALICLA's position as a pioneer in precision neuropsychiatry. Paulo's expertise will be instrumental in helping us achieve our next milestones, notably our entry into two Phase 2 clinical trials in subgroups of patients with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), each with expected readouts in the coming 24 months.”

Dr. Paulo Fontoura is a pioneer in innovative clinical development strategies. During his 16-year tenure at Roche, he served as the Global Head of Neuroscience Clinical Development; he was instrumental in the launch of several groundbreaking medications targeting neurological conditions, including Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), and Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder (NMOSD), as well as pioneering work on Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Huntington's disease, and several psychiatric and neurodevelopmental disorders. Specifically, he and his team spearheaded the clinical development of new therapies for Fragile X, Down's and Angelman's syndromes, and the first pharmacological treatment for core symptoms of ASD which reached Phase 3 clinical trials in both adults and children. Additionally, his team co-led the Autism Innovative Medicine Studies (AIMS) including EU-AIMS and AIMS-2-TRIALS public private partnership.

Dr. Fontoura has also had an illustrious academic career. He held multiple faculty positions at the New University of Lisbon and Stanford University, where he earned his MD and a PhD in Neuroimmunology and trained as a clinical neurologist. In recognition of his exceptional achievements in the field of neuroscience, he was elected as a Fellow of the American Academy of Neurology in 2022. He currently serves as a visiting professor at the New University of Lisbon and lectures at the European Center of Pharmaceutical Medicine in Basel.

Paulo Fontoura MD, PhD, Chief Scientific and Clinical Development Advisor , said:“I am thrilled to join the STALICLA team and help them develop therapies for people with neurodevelopmental disorders. Their approach promises to bring real breakthroughs in this area of great medical need.”

About STALICLA:



STALICLA SA is a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, revolutionizing the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders.

The company has developed a clinically validated neuro precision development platform, successfully delivering stratified patient subgroups and advancing tailored treatment options.

Its lead NDD asset, STP1, and a second NDD asset are set to enter Phase 2 trials with expected readouts within 24 months. STP7 (Mavoglurant), is also being advanced for Phase 3 trials, fully funded by the US government.

For more information, please visit: .

Contacts: