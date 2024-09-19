Multilingual Fentanyl Awareness Resources Released

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)





BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Addiction Policy Forum released new fentanyl awareness resources available in 12 languages to help increase knowledge of fentanyl-related overdose risks. The project is supported by the Cencora Impact Foundation and the Ethnic Communities Opioids Response Network – Missouri (ECORN-MO) to provide open-source, science-backed prevention materials for communities and families with limited English proficiency.



Recent reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show overdose reaching devastating numbers, with nearly 108,000 American lives lost from December 2022 to December 2023. Illegally manufactured fentanyl has become increasingly prevalent, found in opioids, cocaine, and methamphetamine nationwide, as well as found in the majority of counterfeit prescription pills. Many communities and families are unaware of this danger. To address this education gap, the campaign looks to educate all communities on the dangers of fentanyl and counterfeit prescription pills.

“With overdoses increasing and the rise of fentanyl within our communities, we must ensure families and communities with limited English proficiency have access to information about the dangers of fentanyl and counterfeit pills,” shared Jessica Hulsey, Founder of the Addiction Policy Forum.

“The Cencora Impact Foundation collaborates with nonprofit organizations to enhance initiatives focused on combating prescription drug misuse through safe disposal, innovative solutions, and mental health support,” said Gabe Weissman, Senior Vice President of Global Public Affairs for Cencora and President of the Cencora Impact Foundation. "We are proud to support the Addiction Policy Forum to create these critical prevention materials for communities in the US and around the world.”

Resources launched are available in the following languages:



Arabic

Bosnian

Burmese

Chinese

Dari

French

Pashto

Somali

Spanish

Swahili

Tagalog Ukrainian

The full catalog of addiction prevention resources in multiple languages can be accessed here .

About Addiction Policy Forum

The Addiction Policy Forum is a nationwide nonprofit organization dedicated to eliminating addiction as a major health problem. APF's strategic priorities include helping patients and families in crisis, ending the stigma around addiction, expanding prevention and early intervention, increasing the uptake of evidence-based practice, and advancing patient-led research.

About the Cencora Impact Foundation

The Cencora Impact Foundation is an independent not-for-profit charitable giving organization established by Cencora to support health-related causes that enrich the global community. The Foundation aims to improve the health and well-being of its patient populations – both human and animal – by investing in its communities. Through strategic partnerships and community collaboration, the Foundation works to expand access to quality healthcare and provide resources to ensure prescription drug safety. For more information, visit .

About ECORN-MO

The mission of the Ethnic Communities Opioids Response Network of Missouri (ECORN- MO) is to respond to the impact of the ongoing opioid epidemic on our ethnic communities. ECORN- MO serves as an advocate for language and culturally appropriate resources for individuals, families, and communities affected by this crisis. We advocate for a public health response to the opioids epidemic grounded in both quantitative and qualitative data that is inclusive of race, ethnicity, culture, language, gender (binary & nonbinary identity), LGBTQ+, and ability. Our current focus is on the opioid crisis in St Louis City & St Louis County.

