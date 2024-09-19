Azerbaijani President Attends Inauguration Of Roofing Materials Plant At Aghdam Industrial Park
Date
9/19/2024
On September 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev participated in the opening of the Roofing Materials Plant
at Aghdam Industrial Park, Azernews reports.
