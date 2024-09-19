Purnea Range IG Lande Resigns; Vows To Stay On In Bihar

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) Shivdeep Lande, a well-known and admired officer, on Thursday announced his resignation from the Indian Service (IPS) ending a sterling career of over 18 years.

He shared this news on social media, expressing deep gratitude and affection for Bihar, the state he served throughout his career.

Lande emphasised that during his tenure, he always prioritised the welfare of Bihar over his personal interests and family, underscoring his commitment to the people and the state.

In his heartfelt message, Lande apologised for any mistakes made during his service, showing humility and responsibility.

Although he has resigned from the IPS, Lande reassured his followers and supporters that he would continue to stay in Bihar, which he referred to as his "karma bhoomi" signaling his ongoing commitment to contributing to the state in other capacities.

Lande, often referred to as a "super cop," is widely respected for his work in Bihar, especially his efforts to combat crime and maintain law and order.

His resignation marks the end of an era in his official service but suggests that he may still be involved in public life or community work in Bihar in the future.

Shivdeep Lande's resignation from the IPS, especially following his recent transfer to the Purnea Range in a major reshuffle of the Bihar Police department, has sparked widespread speculation about his future.

As a native of Maharashtra, Lande's decision to remain in Bihar, despite stepping down from his official post, has intensified curiosity of the people about his next step.

His immense popularity across Bihar, built on his reputation for efficiency, integrity, and crime-fighting, has only fueled speculation.

Given his strong connection with the people and his massive fan base, many are speculating that Lande may be preparing for a career in politics.

His public statement about continuing to stay in his "karma bhoomi" Bihar has led to conjectures that he could leverage his popularity and experience to pursue political office.