Future Electronics Continues Partnership With CUI Devices Under Their New Name Same Sky

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada ( forpressrelease ) September 18, 2024 - Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, announced their continued partnership with a rebranded CUI Devices under their new name“Same Sky.” The electronic components recently launched its new company name in an exciting new chapter in its history.



Same Sky (formerly CUI Devices) will remain the same trusted partner for electronic components dedicated to nurturing the spirit of innovation with a heavy dose of humanity, but now with a name that reflects it.



Tracing its roots back to 1989, Same Sky has continually evolved over the years to help its customers innovate and change the world with their designs. The rebrand puts an increased focus on what has been important to the company all along: caring more than is expected, embracing evolution, taking a holistic approach, and having fun along away.



Here is a quick snapshot of the changes:



.Company Name: CUI Devices is now Same Sky. It represents interconnectedness, breaking down barriers, and sharing common goals with customers.



.Logo: The new logo features a two-tone color combination to visually depict the horizon line: where land and sky meet.



.Website: The website visuals, functionality, and suite of online tools and resources will largely remain the same but will now be accessed via a new URL: sameskydevices.



.Supplier Center on Future Electronics: Products and resources previously available on the CUI Devices supplier center will now be available via:



Continuity for customers is a key priority for Same Sky and Future Electronics. Outside of the changes above, much will remain the same: model numbers, pricing, supply chain, business processes, quality, customer support, and more will continue under Same Sky as they were under the CUI Devices name.



“Although the heart of this company-our people-transcend any name, we are very excited for the evolution to Same Sky,” stated Matt McKenzie, CEO of Same Sky.“We are connected as a team to each other, to our partners, to our customers, and to our community. Our customers are some of the most inventive people on the planet and we believe their innovations, their goals, their 'sky' are limitless. Same Sky means we share their vision and support them every step of the way. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Future Electronics as Same Sky to accomplish this.”



Same Sky's new brand will continue to roll out over the coming weeks. The company would like to thank all the people, partners, and customers that made this rebrand a reality. To learn more, check out or visit their manufacturer's page on Future Electronics: .



About Same Sky



Representing interconnectedness and breaking down barriers, Same Sky (formerly CUI Devices) is an electronic components manufacturer that helps customers reach new heights and change the world with their designs. The company specializes in an ever-expanding range of product technologies, including interconnect, audio, thermal management, motion, relay, sensors, and switch solutions. For more information, visit



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President – Worldwide

FUTURE ELECTRONICS



+1 514-694-7710

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics