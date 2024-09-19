Naftogaz Group Increases Gas Production Volumes By More Than 7% Since Early 2024

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In January-August 2024, Naftogaz Group increased production volumes by more than 7% compared to the same period last year.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Since the beginning of 2024, Naftogaz Group's companies, such as Ukrgasvydobuvannya JSC and Ukrnafta PJSC, have produced 9.8 billion cubic meters of commercial-grade gas, which is more than 7% higher compared to the same period last year,” the report states.

Currently, the gas production volumes exceed the operating plan by more than 2%.

“We are not giving up on our goal to start using only domestically-produced gas to meet the needs of Ukrainians. Ukrgasvydobuvannya's professionals have put into service 52 wells, of which 17 are high-rate wells producing more than 100 thousand cubic meters of gas daily,” Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov noted.

A reminder that, in January-August 2024, Naftogaz Group transferred UAH 60.8 billion in tax payments to Ukraine's state and local budgets.

