ETTU President: One Of European Table Tennis Tournaments Might Be Held In Azerbaijan
9/19/2024 5:19:55 AM
Executive President of the European Table tennis Union (ETTU)
Pedro Miguel Moura is on a visit to Azerbaijan,
Azernews reports.
Expressing his satisfaction with the visit, the head of the
organisation said in Baku:
"I have been welcomed very well here. I would like to thank the
Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation for their friendly attitude and
hospitality. Considering that I am Portuguese, Baku is one of the
significant cities for us. In the first European Games held in your
capital, it was the national team of my homeland, Portugal, that
won the victory in table tennis. I would assess the level of this
sport in Azerbaijan highly. The results that your athletes have
shown in international competitions substantiate this claim. The
conditions created for them will lead to even greater achievements
in the future. It is no coincidence that Azerbaijani athletes are
among the most talented table tennis players in Europe. I value
their prospects highly," he said.
ETTU President also supported the idea of organising a
continental-scale tournament in Azerbaijan in the near future.
"Since the activity strategy of the local federation is in line
with European standards, I see the prospects of our mutual
cooperation as promising. I hope that one of our continental
tournaments will indeed be held in Azerbaijan soon."
The European Table Tennis Union (ETTU) is the governing body of
the sport of table tennis in Europe, and is the only authority
recognised for this purpose by the International Table Tennis
Federation.
The ETTU deals with all matters relating to table tennis at a
European level, including the development and promotion of the
sport in the territories controlled by its 58 member associations,
and the organisation of continental table tennis competitions,
including the European Championships.
Following their decision to make the World Table Tennis
Championships a biennial event from 1957 onwards, the International
Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) invited the separate European table
tennis associations to consider holding a European Championships in
the intervening, even-numbered years.
