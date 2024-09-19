August Indicates Highest Figure Of Year In Housing Sales

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By News Centre
In August, 134,155 houses were sold. The highest monthly figure
of the year was reached in house sales, which increased by 9.9
percent compared to the same month of the previous year. Mortgaged
house sales decreased by 17.1 percent in August to 13,574.
Evaluating the remarkable activity in the last two months, sector
representatives state that this picture will improve further when
credit costs are reduced to reasonable levels.
Despite high interest rates, housing sales reached the highest
monthly figure of the year in August with 134,155 units. According
to housing sales statistics announced by the Turkish Statistical
Institute (TurkStat), housing sales nationwide increased by 9.9
percent in August compared to the same month last year, reaching
134,155. Mortgaged housing sales decreased by 17.1 percent annually
in August, reaching 13,574. In January-August, sales increased by
1.1 percent compared to the same period last year, reaching
806,317.
Credit sales at bottom levels
The share of mortgaged sales in total housing sales was 10.1
percent. Mortgaged house sales in the January-August period
decreased by 49.8 percent compared to the same period last year,
reaching 76,485.
Sales to foreigners decreased by 26.2%
In August, 2,257 houses were sold to foreigners. These sales
decreased by 26.2 percent on an annual basis. The share of house
sales to foreigners in total house sales was calculated as 1.7
percent. Istanbul took first place in sales to foreigners with 838
houses. This city was followed by Antalya with 696 houses and
Mersin with 174 houses.
Year-end forecasts are positive
Evaluating the remarkable activity in housing for the last two
months, sector representatives state that this picture will improve
further when credit costs are reduced to reasonable levels. Ramadan
Kumova, Chairman of the Housing Developers and Investors
Association (KONUTDER), noted that housing sales have been on an
upward trend for the last two months and that year-end estimates
are positive. Kumova said,“There was a 16 percent annual increase
in housing in July, we were waiting for August data to make
year-end estimates. The 9.9 percent increase in August was a guide
in terms of interpreting our year-end estimates more positively.”
Hakan Şişik, Chairman of the Anatolian Side Construction
Contractors Association (AYİDER), said that investors with money
and those in need of housing are turning to housing.
If access to credit becomes easier, things will open
up
Beyaz Group Construction Board Chairman Emrah Beyaz said,“The
inability to access credit due to high interest rates makes housing
sales and home ownership difficult. This also creates stock. If
inflation decreases and there is a decrease in credit interest
rates, housing sales may improve again in 2025. Banks need to
conduct low-interest campaigns.” İnsay Construction Board Chairman
İhsan Çulhalık said,“We estimate that this increase will continue
from now on. If access to credit is possible, we can say that the
housing sector will have good days again.”
