UAE: Dh50,000 Fine Imposed On 3 Private Notaries For Failing To Comply With Laws

Three private notaries have been imposed a fine of Dh50,000 for failing to comply with the laws, decisions and directives governing the profession.

The decision by the Private Notary Affairs Committee of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) was announced during a meeting chaired by Counselor Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of the ADJD.

During the meeting, the Committee an application to complete the licensing process of an office to practice the profession of private notary, an application to register a private notary, and an application to renew the registration of a government notary.

Additionally, the Committee reviewed transaction statistics and survey results from the first half of the year, which indicated a 92 per cent customer satisfaction rate with the services provided.

The Committee meeting was chaired by the Undersecretary of the Judicial Department, and attended by its members, namely Yousif Hasan Alhosani, Executive Director of the Judicial Support Sector, Abdulla Saif Zahran, Director of the Strategic Planning and Organisational Development Division, Mohamed Hesham ElRafei, legal expert, and Khaled Salem Altamimi, Head of the Private Notary Section.

