Zulal Wellness Resort By Chiva-Som Presents A Wellness Escape With A Stress Reset And Burnout Recovery Retreat

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

As the summer season draws to a close, maintaining optimum and wellness becomes essential for navigating the busy months ahead. Recognizing the modern challenges of stress and burnout, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's largest and first full-immersion wellness destination, offers the Stress Reset and Burnout Recovery Retreat, presenting a holistic approach to stress management. This retreat is designed to help guests alleviate stress and fatigue and adopt sustainable lifestyle changes for long-term health, drawing on the core principles of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM).

With the growing demand for effective wellness solutions to alleviate stress, the Stress Reset and Burnout Recovery Retreat at Zulal Wellness Resort offers three, five, or seven-night programmes, each tailored to individual needs using a blend of wellness wisdom and modern therapies.

The integrated approach of Stress Reset and Burnout Recovery Retreat includes a consultation with a Health and Wellness Advisor, daily massages to promote relaxation for the body and mind, yoga and pranayama breathing exercises to balance the parasympathetic nervous system, a facial-enhancement bio-cellulose mask to calm and strengthen skin that has been compromised due to stress, and other holistic treatments such as a traditional Arabic stomach massage (Al-Batin) to clear tension and energy, or Watsu hydrotherapy to release mental and emotional strain, alleviate stress and promote sleep.

As nutrition plays a crucial role in managing and overcoming stress, Zulal Wellness Resort provides wellness cuisine crafted from fresh and organic ingredients, ensuring meals are deeply nourishing while being low in salt, sugar, and unhealthy seasonings. Herbal supplements may be recommended to support digestion and reduce anxiety, enhance sleep quality, and combat burnout.

Holger Glasser, General Manager of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som said:“The pressure that people experience in their day-to-day lives can be so overwhelming that it is no surprise stress and burnout is on the rise. We know that the long-term effect of stress can lead to chronic illnesses and we have created this retreat to support our guests who choose to take a proactive approach towards stress and burnout so they can fulfil their emotional health and wellbeing. Each of the treatments and therapies has been carefully selected for inclusion in our Stress Reset and Burnout Recovery retreat, and our goal is to provide our guests with the tools they need to improve their overall wellbeing to live a longer, richer, healthier life full of potential.”

With prices starting from 2,200 per night, the Stress Reset and Burnout Recovery retreat is ideal for unwinding and rejuvenating ahead of a busy quarter. The resort offers the chance to stay for three nights, five nights or alternatively opt for a longer escape with a seven-night stay at the price of a five-night stay, inclusive of:

. Accommodation

. Private consultation with a Health & Wellness Advisor

. Fitness and physiotherapy assessment

. Three wellness cuisine meals per night served at a dining outlet

. A personalized programme of wellness treatments and activities including, hydrothermal area, Himalayan salt therapy, snow cave, sauna, steam room, experience showers, and outdoor pool

. Access to schedule of fitness and leisure activities

. Access to all wellness facilities

. Complimentary in-room wellness mini-bar

. Three pieces of laundry per day

Guests on the retreat have access to extensive health and wellness facilities, including separate male and female hydrothermal areas, sauna, steam room, arctic cave, pools, gymnasiums, sound-healing sessions, and group fitness classes. The pioneering wellness resort invites guests to embrace positive lifestyle changes and embark on a transformative experience ahead of the busy season.

For more information or reservations, email at [email protected] , call/WhatsApp +974 4477 6555 or visit