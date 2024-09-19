180 Kg Of Narcotics Seized In Myanmar

(MENAFN- IANS) Yangon, Sep 19 (IANS) Myanmar authorities have seized 180 kg of narcotics in Myanmar's Shan state on Thursday, local reported.

Acting on a tip-off, anti-narcotics searched a vehicle on September 16, seized 100 kg of ICE (methamphetamine) in Mongping township of eastern Shan state, and arrested two suspects.

During further investigation in connection with this case, an additional 50 kg of ICE and 30 kg of ketamine were seized at another suspect's house in the same township, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the state-run daily The Myanma Alinn.

Investigation showed that the drugs were being transported from Kengtung township to Monghpyak township of Shan state.

According to the local media reports, the suspects were charged under the country's laws, and further investigations are ongoing.

Earlier on September 17, Myanmar authorities seized large amounts of narcotic drugs in the regions of Yangon and Mandalay.

The confiscated narcotics included 1 kg of ketamine, 105 g of happy water, 1.9 million stimulant tablets and 50 g of heroin. The narcotic drugs were seized in Dagon Myothit (North) township of Yangon region on September 8 and Chanmyathazi township of Mandalay region on September 13.

A total of four suspects in connection with the case were arrested, and the confiscated drugs are approximately worth about US$1.1 million.

The suspects were charged under the country's law.