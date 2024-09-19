Anime Film ‘Ramayana: The Legend Of Prince Rama’ To Release In Theatres On October 18

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) The anime 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', which told the story of Lord and his fight with Lankesh, is making its theatrical debut across India after 31 years.

The film will bow in theatres on October 18 in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Tamil, and Telugu.

Earlier, the film saw its original release at the International Film Festival of India in 1993, and was later showcased on broadcast medium.

Adding to the film's grandeur, legendary screenwriter Shri V Vijayendra Prasad, known for cinematic blockbusters like Baahubali, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and RRR, has contributed his creative vision to this adaptation.

Arjun Aggarwal, the co-founder of Geek Pictures India, said in a statement,“The Ramayana in anime is a groundbreaking testament to the strength of Indo-Japan collaborations. This fresh, dynamic portrayal of the timeless legend of Ram will undoubtedly strike a chord with audiences across all regions and age groups, bringing this epic to life in a way that's never been seen before”.

The teaser and the poster were unveiled by Geek Pictures India recently and they have already piqued the interest of the fans.

'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' is a joint production between Japan and India. The film, which was released in 1992. It is based on the Indian epic 'Ramayana'. The film was directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan, with music composed by Vanraj Bhatia.

The story of the film follows Prince Rama, the incarnation of the god Vishnu, who embarks on a journey to rescue his wife Sita, who is kidnapped by the demon king Ravana. It is among the earliest animated depictions of a key Hindu text.

'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' releasing during the Indian festive season of Dussehra and Diwali, promises to be a cinematic celebration, combining India's cultural richness with the brilliance of Japanese anime. Distributed across India by Geek Pictures India, AA Films and Excel Entertainment, the film is set to captivate audiences nationwide.