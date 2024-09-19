Qatar Welcomes UNGA Resolution Demanding Israel End Unlawful Presence In Occupied Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar welcomed a United Nations General Assembly demanding Israel end its unlawful presence in the occupied Palestinian territories within a period not exceeding 12 months and comply with all its obligations under international law.

The UNGA resolution, which came in response to an advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice on the consequences of Israel's policies and practices in the occupied Palestinian territory and the illegality of the occupation, was adopted by a majority of 124 votes.

The of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said in a statement on Wednesday that the adoption of the resolution by a majority of 124 countries clearly reflects the justice of the Palestinian cause, and represents broad international recognition of the Palestinian people's right to self-determination as a natural, legal and historical right.

The MOFA voiced hopes that all countries will interact with the resolution by complying with their obligations under international law and seeking to implement the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and not to recognize the legitimacy of the situation resulting from the occupation or provide assistance to maintain the situation resulting from it.

The statement reiterated the State of Qatar's firm position on the justice of the Palestinian cause, and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, including the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

