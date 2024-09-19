Discover The Star-Studded Lineup For GMIF2024 Innovation Summit In Shenzhen On September 27

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 27, 2024, the " Third GMIF2024 Innovation Summit (Global Memory Innovation Forum) " will be held at the Renaissance Shenzhen Bay Hotel. The event is hosted by the Alliance and the Shenzhen Memory Association, co-organized by the Guangdong Integrated Circuit Industry Association and the Shenzhen Semiconductor Industry Association, and organized by JW Insights Consulting (Xiamen) Co., Ltd. and Haitong Securities Co., Ltd.

The Third GMIF2024 Innovation Summit, themed " AI Leads Memory's New Momentum" and with a keen focus on storage and memory,

connects upstream and downstream enterprises in the semiconductor industry chain and academia. The summit brings together heavyweight guests from listed companies, industry leaders, experts, and investment institutions, including Peking University, Micron, Western Digital, Solidigm, UNISOC, Intel, Silicon Motion, Victory Giant, BIWIN, Arm, iFLYTEK, Rockchip, Allwinner, Montage, InnoGrit, DISCO, LAM Research, AMAT, Skyverse, Loongson, LKAUTO, QUANXING, Micro-Nano, OKN, Maiwei, Tytantest, AttachPoint, Maxio, Silergy, Heyan Technology and more. Through keynote speeches, panel discussions, and other formats, the participating enterprises will share insights on cutting-edge technologies, innovative products, and market trends in the industry.

This gathering convenes

key representative companies from across the industry chain , providing attendees with opportunities for in-depth discussions and exploring limitless possibilities for business collaboration. For application manufacturers , the summit serves as a frontline platform to acquire the latest technological trends and innovative solutions, empower product innovation and enhance market competitiveness. Furthermore, the summit will contribute to fostering efficient interactions between primary and secondary investment institutions and enterprises by featuring the participation of renowned listed companies and industry leaders .

About GMIF

GMIF (Global Memory Innovation Forum) is the most important annual event of Shenzhen Memory Industry Association (SMIA). The forum aims to build a globally-focused, professional platform for the storage industry to collectively explore new technologies, applications, collaborations, and emerging opportunities. The Third GMIF2024 Innovation Summit is scheduled to be held on September 27, 2024 at Renaissance Shenzhen Bay Hotel. Under the theme of "AI Leads Memory's New Momentum", the summit aims to foster communication and interaction among both upstream and downstream enterprises in the storage industry. By promoting collaboration and complementary growth among industry partners, the GMIF seeks to help participating companies expand their product and brand reach and contribute to a thriving, win-win ecosystem in the global storage sector.

For more information about GMIF, please visit .

Seek for Cooperation:

Ms. Liu, 18618416028, [email protected]

Media Contact:

Ms. Gu, 15064010336, [email protected]

Attendee Registration:

Mr. Mo, 17878125570, [email protected]

SOURCE Shenzhen Memory Industry Association

