XPON Technologies: Dual Finalist In Prestigious 2024 Australian AI Awards

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- XPON Technologies (ASX:XPN) has been named as a finalist in two categories of the Australian AI Awards 2024:

- AI Innovator - Information Technology

- AI Innovator - Media and Communications.

The inaugural Australian AI Awards recognises the professionals, organisations, and solutions that have transformed the Australian economy across industries including banking, law, accounting, and wealth management through to defence, aerospace, cyber, and more.

The finalist list, which was announced on Thursday, 19 September 2024, features over 190 high-achieving professionals and businesses across 25 submission-based categories.

XPON Technologies' recognition stems from its innovative AI-driven marketing technology platform, Wondaris . This platform has demonstrated significant success in democratising AI technology for non-technical users while also increasing efficiency and speed for technical teams to productionise custom AI models.

Matt Forman, Founder and Group CEO of XPON Technologies, said, "We are thrilled to be recognised as finalists in two categories of the Australian AI Awards 2024. This acknowledgment validates our mission to enable businesses to better leverage data and AI to simplify complex marketing challenges to achieve superior ROI. Our Wondaris platform is revolutionising how companies leverage AI in their marketing strategies, and we're proud of the tangible benefits it's delivering to our clients."

Key achievements that contributed to XPON's finalist status include:

Strong business growth, with a 5% year-over-year increase in Martech revenue and an 8% year-over-year growth in gross profit between FY23 and FY24.

International expansion, securing first Wondaris customers in the UK and NZ.

Industry recognition as an AI leader, including the Google "Advanced Data and AI Partner Award" in December 2023.

Impressive client success stories, demonstrating substantial improvements in marketing performance and ROI.

Winners will be announced at a black-tie gala at the Four Seasons Sydney on Wednesday, 6 November 2024.

Cyber Daily editor Liam Garman extended his congratulations to all finalists.

"AI is revolutionising the way Australian businesses are delivering for their customers and achieving critical productivity gains," Garman said. "This event is about recognising champions across the industry who drive innovation from financial services to defence and law, and recognising how they have transformed the way that we work. I applaud all of our finalists and look forward to celebrating their amazing accomplishments at the Australian AI Awards in November."

Matt Forman added, "XPON's recognition for our excellent contribution to the AI industry reinforces the strength of our team, technical capability, and dedication to connecting with the community and engaging with clients. We're excited about the future of AI in marketing and remain committed to driving innovation in this space."

For more information about XPON Technologies and Wondaris, please visit xpon and wondaris.

