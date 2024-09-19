Coinex At Token 2049: Shaping The Future Of Crypto Innovation And Community Building

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinEx , a leading global exchange, recently made a significant impact at Token 2049 Singapore, one of the most anticipated blockchain events of the year. Through its active participation at the event and its hosting of the exclusive Token Rooftop Unwinding Night, CoinEx captivated both attendees and leaders, reinforcing its presence as a global powerhouse in the space.

CoinEx's Participation at Token 2049: A Hub of Innovation

Continue Reading

CoinEx's booth at Token 2049 Singapore was a focal point for attendees, offering an immersive experience into the platform's diverse ecosystem. Visitors were treated to live demonstrations of CoinEx's trading tools, giving them hands-on insights into the products and services that are shaping the future of crypto trading and blockchain technology.

The booth saw an influx of visitors, including

crypto enthusiasts, developers, and blockchain visionaries, keen to connect with CoinEx representatives. These interactions were more than just product showcases-they facilitated meaningful discussions on the latest trends in DeFi, blockchain development, and the growing role of Web3. CoinEx's user-first philosophy resonated with the audience, with many expressing enthusiasm over the platform's secure, accessible, and innovative features.

Token Rooftop Unwinding Night: A Celebration of Crypto Innovation

On the evening of September 17, 2024, CoinEx and ViaBTC Capital hosted an unforgettable party-the Token Rooftop Unwinding Night, at the stunning Las Palmas Rooftop Bar.

This exclusive event brought together hundreds of industry leaders, blockchain innovators, and influencers under the twinkling lights of the Singapore skyline. It was an evening that perfectly blended relaxation, inspiration, and collaboration.

This served as more than just a celebration; it became a platform for new ideas and partnerships. The event encouraged attendees to unwind while engaging in active discussions about the future of

cryptocurrency. The relaxed yet vibrant atmosphere fostered networking opportunities, with many participants expressing excitement about future collaborations.

CoinEx's Vision for the Future

CoinEx's participation in Token 2049 and the Rooftop Unwinding Night highlights its commitment to community engagement. Vivian Chan, the host from CoinEx's Co-marketing BD team, stated that 2024 has marked a pivotal year for CoinEx, it was rated by the media as one of the Top Crypto Exchanges in 2024, showcasing a shared vision of fostering innovation and expanding the cryptocurrency landscape. Looking ahead, CoinEx remains dedicated to advancing blockchain technology and driving the next wave of Web3 innovation. The company launched new features, CoinEx Mining, CoinEx Staling and Dock and expanded its ecosystem, making cryptocurrency more accessible, secure, and engaging for users around the world.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is a global cryptocurrency exchange committed to making trading easier. The platform provides a range of services,including spot and futures trading, margin trading, swap, automated market maker (AMM), and financial management services for over 10 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Since its establishment, CoinEx has steadfastly adhered to a "user-first" service principle. With the sincere intention of nurturing an equitable, respectful and secure crypto trading environment, CoinEx enables individuals with varying levels of experience to effortlessly access the world of cryptocurrency by offering easy-to-use products.

To learn more about

CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

| YouTube

SOURCE CoinEx Global

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED