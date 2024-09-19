One Killed, Two Injured In Russian Strikes On Zaporizhzhia Region In Past Day
Date
9/19/2024 3:11:06 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 74-year-old woman was killed and two 67-year-old women were injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on September 18.
Zaporizhzhia Region Governor Ivan Fedorov announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.
According to him, Russian invaders launched 161 strikes on 12 towns and villages in the Zaporizhzhia region in the past 24 hours.
Russian forces carried out six airstrikes on Komyshuvakha, Yuliivka, Hryhorivka, Piatykhatky, Zherebianky, and Novodarivka.
Sixty-seven enemy drones attacked Huliaipole, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Levadne, and Malynivka.
Eight MLRS attacks targeted Huliaipole and Robotyne.
According to Fedorov, the Russians carried out 80 artillery strikes on Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Robotyne, Mala Tokmachka, Malynivka, and Levadne.
