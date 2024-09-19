Russian Army Suffers 1,130 Casualties In Ukraine In Past Day
Date
9/19/2024 3:11:04 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia suffered about 632,630 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and September 19, 2024, including 1,130 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Since the war began in February 2022, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 8,705 Russian tanks (including 14 in the past 24 hours), 17,093 (+13) armored fighting vehicles, 18,177 (+23) artillery systems, 1,189 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 947 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,592 cruise missiles. The Russian army also lost 369 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,417 (+63) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 24,839 (+55) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,109 pieces of special equipment.
Read also:
War update: 187 combat clashes on front lines in past day, fierce fighting raging in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove
Figures on enemy losses are being verified.
MENAFN19092024000193011044ID1108691027
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.