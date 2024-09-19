Russian Army Suffers 1,130 Casualties In Ukraine In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia suffered about 632,630 casualties in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and September 19, 2024, including 1,130 killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

Since the war began in February 2022, Ukraine's defense forces have destroyed 8,705 Russian tanks (including 14 in the past 24 hours), 17,093 (+13) armored fighting vehicles, 18,177 (+23) artillery systems, 1,189 (+1) multiple rocket launchers, 947 anti-aircraft warfare systems, and 2,592 missiles. The Russian army also lost 369 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 15,417 (+63) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 24,839 (+55) vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,109 pieces of special equipment.

Figures on enemy losses are being verified.