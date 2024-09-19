Police Hunt On For Tollywood Choreographer Accused Of Rape

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Sep 19 (IANS) Cyberabad police were on the lookout for celebrity choreographer Jani Master, who went absconding after a non-bailable case was registered against him for alleged sexual assault on a junior female choreographer.

Police teams were reportedly sent to Nellore in Andhra Pradesh and also to Ladakh to arrest the national award-winning choreographer.

Police launched a hunt after he was reported missing from his residence late on Wednesday and his phone unreachable.

Following information that he may be either in Nellore or Ladakh for shoots, police teams were sent to both places.

As the complainant alleged that Jani Master was sexually assaulted ever since she was a minor, the police also added relevant sections of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

The victim, now 21, alleged that the choreographer first raped her in 2019. She told police that he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

The police had initially booked him for rape, criminal intimidation and assault.

Police have recorded the statement of the complainant. She was also sent for medical examination.

The investigators have gathered all the details from her under the supervision of officials from the Bharosa centre. She reportedly told police that she did not reveal anything so far as she was threatened by the accused.

The Raidurgam police of Cyberabad on September 15 booked a zero First Information Report (FIR) against Jani Master, whose real name is Sheik Jani Basha.

Subsequently, the FIR was transferred to Narsingi Police Station, which registered a case and took up an investigation.

Jani Master has been booked for rape, criminal intimidation and assault under sections 376, 506 and 323 (2).

The complainant told police that she came in contact with the choreographer in 2017 and became his assistant in 2019.

She alleged that Jani sexually assaulted her multiple times during their shoots in different cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

She alleged that Jani Master sexually assaulted her once when they had gone to Mumbai. She also claimed that he assaulted her at her residence in Narsingi several times.

The woman also told police that she faced a life threat from the choreographer. The accused ensured that she did not get any work opportunities, the complainant said.

Meanwhile, she has also approached the State Women's Commission.

Commission chairperson Sharada Nerella said the Commission would try to get justice for her.

She said the Commission would also ask the film industry to constitute a high-level committee in the film industry to deal with sexual harassment cases as sought by the fraternity.