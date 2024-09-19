On Same Page With Cong-NC: Pak Minister On Article 370
9/19/2024 2:45:18 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif government and the Congress-National conference alliance in India are aligned on the issue of restoring Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir.
Asif suggested that there is a "high chance" of the Congress-National Conference alliance winning the ongoing Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir, potentially allowing them to come to power in the Union Territory.
His remarks were made during an interview with Geo News amid the Assembly elections in J&K, the first to be held since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019 and after a decade.
Asif's comments were directed at the alliance's stance on Article 370, which they have made a central issue in these elections.
He stated that both Pakistan and the alliance are in favour of restoring the special status of J&K.
"They have made it an election issue. Pakistan and the Congress-National Conference alliance are on the same page in Jammu & Kashmir to restore Article 370," he said.
The removal of Article 370 in August 2019 by the government led to the bifurcation of the former state into two Union Territories - Jammu & Kashmir (with an Assembly) and Ladakh (without one).
Back then, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir would be stored at an "appropriate time."
Addressing a rally in J&K's Doda ahead of the Assembly elections, the Union Home Minister reiterated the government's commitment to restoring statehood to Jammu & Kashmir after the elections.
Meanwhile, the National Conference has consistently pledged to restore Article 370, while Congress, although silent on Article 370, has promised full statehood to Jammu & Kashmir in its manifesto.
Article 370 has been an emotive issue for the people of the Union Territory and has been consistently featured in the manifestos of the Valley-based National Conference and People's Democratic Party as well.
