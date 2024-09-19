England Skipper Stokes To Have Scan Ahead Of Pakistan Tests

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) England Test skipper Ben Stokes will have a scan on his hamstring injury next week ahead of the first Test in Pakistan, says a report.

Stokes sustained the injury playing in the Hundred for Northern Superchargers against Manchester Originals last month. Stokes sprinted for a quick single early in the Superchargers' chase; he pulled up after completing the run and collapsed, clutching his left leg.

He was helped off the field and later returned to the team dugout on crutches. He subequently ruled out the Sri Lanka Tests.

The scan is planned as part of monitoring the all-rounder's recovery rather than a reaction to any setback to the injury, according to a BBC report.

Despite the injury, Stokes has been named as captain of the 17-man squad for Pakistan Tests with the first game in the three-match series due to begin on October 7.

If Stokes is ruled out of the first Test, Ollie Pope would continue to deputise as captain. In Stokes' absence from the Sri Lanka series, Pope was the stand-in captain for the English side.

Meanwhile. the venues for the three-match series in Pakistan are yet to be confirmed. The matches were due to take place in Karachi, Rawalpindi and Multan, but building work in Karachi is likely to leave that stadium unavailable.

The announcement regarding the venue expected from the Pakistan Cricket Board is yet to be made.