University Games' New Ultimate Couples Quiz Game: Bet On Love And Test Your Connection

The Ultimate Couples Quiz Game from University Games

University Games' Ultimate Couples Quiz

The Ultimate Couples Quiz lifestyle image

University Games' new Ultimate Couples Quiz is the new game that lets you see if your partner really pays attention.

- Ashley Lopez, Games Division Manager at University GamesSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- University Games unveils The Ultimate Couples Quiz : The Game That Lets You See If Your Partner Really Pays Attention! Because in love, taking a gamble on each other can lead to the sweetest victories!“The Ultimate Couples Quiz blends lighthearted competition with meaningful connection,” says Ashley Lopez, Games Division Manager at University Games.“It's not just about answering questions but about sparking genuine conversations, enjoying the process of discovery, and relishing in the feeling of being known.”The Ultimate Couples Quiz ($14.99 for 2-4 couples ages 18+) features three rounds of revelations and playful banter. Couples earn a point for each aligned answer throughout the three rounds, and the couple with the most points at the end wins.To add an extra layer of fun, the game includes a built-in wager. At the start, couples agree on a playful wager, such as cooking dinner for the group, buying the next round of drinks, or taking on a light-hearted challenge. The couple with the lowest score at the end of the game must deliver on the wager. Because in the game of love, taking a gamble is all part of the fun!Ultimate Couples Quiz joins other University Games popular titles, including Smart Ass, Drunk Ass, Judge Your Friends, Bob Moog's Dad Jokes, Dog Ate My Homework, Who Took My Nuts?, Give 'Em The Finger, and Murder Mystery Party Games.About University Games: University Games is a leading game and puzzle publisher founded in 1985 by Bob Moog and Cris Lehman. The company also markets under the Briarpatch, The Learning Journey International, Forbidden Games, Front Porch Classics, Great Explorations and BePuzzled brands in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and throughout the world. For more information, visit and interact with us on social media: Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and YouTube.For Sales and Marketing, Contact:Craig Hendrickson, ..., 415-934-3711

