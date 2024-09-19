BOBA Chic To Shock The Food World With Radical New Products At SIAL PARIS 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOBA CHiC Bring the Brand New Creation: BOBO NOODLES

BOBA CHiC Bring You a Mobile Cocktail Bar: Instant Cocktail Kit

BOBA CHiC's BIO Product: Black GABA Rice Amazake Matcha Latte, also won 2023 A.A. Taste Award

BOBA CHiC Pushes Boundaries with Innovative New Products Set to Debut at SIAL PARIS 2024

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, TAIWAN, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BOBA CHiC has always been a trailblazer, fusing the iconic Taiwanese bubble tea with diverse global traditions to craft groundbreaking products. In 2024, they are raising the stakes once again with a revolutionary creation that's set to shatter expectations-introducing the Soy Sauce Popping Boba Dry Noodles! After three years of intense development, BOBA CHiC is poised to completely redefine how we think about bubble tea.This audacious innovation has seen the BOBA CHiC R&D team pushing the boundaries, transforming the beloved juice-flavored popping boba into an unexpected culinary marvel. The result? Soy sauce and spicy popping boba that adds explosive flavor and an exciting, multi-layered texture to dry noodles. It's not just a meal; it's an adventure for your taste buds, injecting endless fun and imagination into every bite.But the surprises don't stop there. BOBA CHiC is also unleashing a game-changing Instant Cocktail Kit, turning the concept of a mobile bar into a thrilling reality! This kit features bursting alcoholic boba in tantalizing flavors like gin, rum, and vodka, combined with instant fruit juice powders that dissolve effortlessly in cold (sparkling) water. In just 20 seconds, you can craft your own custom cocktail-anytime, anywhere. It's fast, it's convenient, and it's an explosion of flavor in every sip!And there's even more to discover-BOBA CHiC will also be showcasing a range of BIO healthy drinks, with live tasting sessions available at the exhibition. We warmly invite everyone to come by and experience these exciting new offerings firsthand.Join us from October 19-23, 2024, at PARIS NORD VILLEPINTE, Booth 4J125, and prepare to be amazed!

