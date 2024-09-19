Toddler Rescued From Pit After 20-Hour Operation In Rajasthan's Dausa

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 19 (IANS) A two-year-old girl, Neeru Gurjar, who was trapped in a pit near a borewell in Bandikui in Rajasthan's Dausa, was rescued after around 20 hours of operation.

She fell into the pit on Wednesday and was rescued after much effort which continued throughout the night.

The people involved in the rescue mission, her family and those assembled there burst into loud cheers after the girl was taken out successfully. She was rushed to the hospital soon. 'Vande Mataram' slogans were raised after the successful operation.

As per officials, the rescue teams dug near the pit which was 31 feet deep. Then a 20-foot-long pipe was inserted towards the girl.

During the operation, the mother of the girl spoke to her daughter through a mike.

Also, during this rescue operation, the officials sent a rod with an iron angle and tried to see if the girl could hold it, however, all efforts to do the same went abortive.

The accident was reported in Jodhpuriya village of Bandikui at around 5 p.m. on Wednesday when the two-year-old girl Neeru fell into a pit about 35 feet deep.

Till 2 a.m., the NDRF and SDRF teams used the indigenous angle system to take the girl out of the pit, but they did not succeed.

During the rescue operation at 3 a.m., the team from Lalsot dropped an angle in the pit near the borewell to take the girl out. The girl once stuck her hand, but when the team tried to take it out, she immediately pulled her hand out.

Neeru was stuck in the pit at a depth of 26 feet. Another 31-foot-deep pit was dug on the other side in 12 hours.