KM Malta Airlines, The Maltese Islands' New National Carrier, Implements Cellpoint Digital's Payment Orchestration Solution Ahead Of Official Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The partnership will enable Europe's newest airline to provide with a seamless payment experience and access to their preferred payment methods.

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CellPoint Digital , a global pioneer in Payment Orchestration , today announced that it will provide Payment Orchestration solutions to KM Malta

(KMMA) as the new flag carrier of the Maltese Islands begins service on March 31, 2024. CellPoint Digital will support KMMA's payment processes across all sales channels, including on its new website, allowing passengers to pay with key alternative payment methods (APMs) like Apple Pay.

Using CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration platform, KMMA launches service with optimised payment processes, a cost-effective payment strategy, and a customer-centric payment model. This partnership reflects KMMA's commitment to providing its passengers with a seamless, convenient payment experience and the airline's recognition of CellPoint Digital as the ideal payment solution provider for its debut.



The partnership with CellPoint Digital also gives KMMA access to multiple acquirer connections to support its growth strategy, including its preferred acquirer Shift4 (formerly Finaro). This enables the new airline to route its transactions optimally, resulting in lower payment costs and settlement in its preferred currency.

"It's not often that we get to be present at the inception of one of Europe's next great airlines, but that's the opportunity we have with this partnership," said Kristian Gjerding, CEO of CellPoint Digital. "By prioritising its payment strategy as a cornerstone of its launch strategy, KMMA demonstrates that it cares about providing passengers with the best possible booking experience and setting itself up for future success."

A New Airline with a New Approach to Payments

KMMA is the brand-new flag carrier of Malta, replacing Malta Air and beginning service on March 31, 2024. The airline, which will fly to 17 airports in 15 major European cities, was established to protect and enhance the connectivity of the Maltese Islands to Europe and beyond, to support the Islands' continued economic development and to grow into a successful and sustainable airline. Working with CellPoint Digital and implementing Payment Orchestration pre-launch allows the airline to jump-start and future-proof its payment processes – a critical advantage for a nascent airline entering a crowded and competitive market.

"We believe a highly optimised, cost-effective payment strategy is essential to the success of our brand launch," said Roy Kinnear, CCO of KM Malta Airlines. "That's why we sought out the experts in commercial aviation payments to provide a comprehensive payment platform designed to meet the needs of our passengers. There's no one we trusted more to handle our payments from the outset than CellPoint Digital."

The Advantage of Day-One Payment Orchestration

Payment Orchestration is a concept that describes the end-to-end management of all components of a payment, from authorisation to routing to settlement to reporting, allowing airlines to boost conversions in direct and indirect sales channels at lower transaction costs.

CellPoint Digital's Payment Orchestration Platform, which KMMA will implement, routes transactions intelligently to increase acceptance, simplifies and centralises back-end reconciliation, integrates various payment methods like Apple Pay, and easily accommodates multiple PSPs and acquirers, including KMMA's preferred acquiring partner, Shift4.

About CellPoint Digital

CellPoint Digital is a fintech leader in payment orchestration and optimisation. CellPoint Digital's main solution is a powerful Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions from cards or alternative payment methods and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates and minimise payment costs. CellPoint Digital has offices in Copenhagen, Dallas, Dubai, London, Miami, Pune and Singapore. Visit

to learn more.

About KM Malta Airlines

KM Malta Airlines is the national airline of the Maltese Islands, operating a modern fleet of aircraft to various destinations in Europe and beyond.

The KM Malta Airlines Summer 2024 schedule will operate from 31st March 2024 through until 26th October 2024, with the airline serving 17 airports across 15 key European cities, namely, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Catania, Dusseldorf, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Lyon, Madrid, Milan, Munich, Paris Charles de Gaulle, Paris Orly, Prague, Rome, Vienna and Zurich.



Visit

to learn more.

