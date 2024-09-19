Promoting Good Foot Health Across Hampshire

(MENAFN- Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire remains dedicated to promoting excellent foot at their Foot Care Clinics by offering essential toenail cutting services and comprehensive foot health checks, ensuring the wellbeing and mobility of Hampshire's ageing population.

Good foot health is critical for maintaining independence and overall health in older adults. Neglected feet can lead to various health issues, including infections, reduced mobility, and increased risk of falls. Age Concern Hampshire's Foot Care Clinics address these concerns with expert care and personalised attention.

“Our foot care clinics are about more than just foot health; they are about helping our clients maintain their independence and quality of life,” said Michele Ralph, Foot Care Coordinator at Age Concern Hampshire.“Healthy feet are crucial for mobility and overall health, and our clinics provide an essential service to ensure our community's older adults can stay active and pain-free.”

Age Concern Hampshire's foot care clinics provide essential foot care services, operating on a six-weekly appointment basis to maintain optimal foot health. This regular schedule allows for consistent monitoring and treatment, helping to prevent common foot problems and ensuring that any issues are addressed promptly. Foot care clinics also provide specialised support for individuals with diabetes, offering comprehensive services tailored to prevent and manage complications such as nerve damage, poor circulation and infections.

Age Concern Hampshire's foot care clinics are located throughout the county, providing convenient access for residents in Alton, Andover, Basingstoke, Dibden, Havant, Hedge End, Locks Heath, New Milton, Odiham, Overton, Petersfield, Ringwood, Winchester, and Yateley. To book an appointment please call 01962 868545.

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Foot care clinics, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities.

