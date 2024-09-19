Industry Leaders To Convene At Yunnan International Blueberry Industry Development Conference At September 20-21

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KUNMING, China, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 20-21, 2024, the

Yunnan International Blueberry Industry Development will be held concurrently with the 22nd Kunming International Flower of China and Kunming International Flowers & Expo (KIFE & IFEX) in Hall 9 of Kunming Dianchi International and Center. The event aims to showcase cutting-edge technologies in the global blueberry sector, spotlighting domestic and international growth opportunities. It also serves as a catalyst for advancing the sustainable growth of Yunnan's blueberry industry.

Under the guidance of Yunnan Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the conference is hosted by Yunnan Flower Technical Training and Promotion Center and organized by RX Greater China. Featuring four thematic forums highlighted by 20 keynote speeches, the event brings together more than 100 companies and 1,000 experts in blueberry cultivation to discuss industry trends, cultivation techniques, marketing strategies and sales avenues.

Gathering global experts to explore industry development trends

The conference brings together a lineup of global industry experts, delivering keynote speeches that span the full spectrum of the blueberry value chain, from seedling nurturing and standardized cultivation practices to cold chain logistics, processed product innovation, brand establishment and marketing strategies.

In the Global Insights forum, guests will share their insights into the industry's evolution, looking at opportunities from the differing perspectives of multinational agribusinesses, Chinese exporters and local growers in Yunnan. Zhang Huan, with a Ph.D. that specialized in small berries from Washington State University and currently a consultant at Twinkle Star Berry, will speak about the today's global blueberry landscape, mapping out planting trends in both established and emerging production areas. Wang Hexin, Director of the Modern Agriculture Research Center at Dalian University, will embark on an insightful exploration of China's blueberry industry, tracing its over two-decade growth and current standing, while offering a glimpse into its promising future.

In the Cultivation Techniques forum, companies will showcase their expertise in blueberry cultivation. Ph.D. Deng Jie, Assistant Researcher at the University of Tasmania and Deputy General Manager of Yuemintou Agricultural Technology (Guangdong), discusses key technologies revolutionizing the cultivation of novel evergreen blueberry varieties. Zeng Jun, Deputy Director of Haygrove (Kunming), will showcase Haygrove's ventilated greenhouse solutions, sharing success stories that detail the solution's comprehensive benefits, production efficiency, and sustainability. Hu Guizhao, China Business Representative of Legro Group in China, will underscore the advantages of Legro's blueberry formula substrate and explore Botanicoir pure coco peat's innovative application. Feng Shuqiong, Chairman and Senior Agronomist of Yunnan Youke Lvdu Academy of Agriculture, will look at the Berry Digital Model, explaining how agricultural digitization fosters sustainable soilless small berry cultivation. Wei Xuefei, Sales Head of Plastika Kritis in Yunnan, will give a presentation on greenhouse covering material innovations and selection strategies, enhancing users' understanding of agricultural films, their role in photosynthesis, and the selection of optimal films for production, ultimately invigorating and fostering the industry's sustainable growth.

In the Innovation in Varieties forum, both Chinese and international firms will share their expertise in cultivating new blueberry varieties. Fan Wenzhuo, Executive Director and General Manager of Yunnan Meiming Agriculture (acquired by Spain's Planasa in 2023), will spotlight the company's genetic breakthroughs in berry varieties, aligning with global blueberry breeding trends. Zhou Yinlong, Deputy Director of Kunming's New Forestry & Grassland Plant Variety Testing Station, will outline the current state of new variety protection for Vaccinium (blueberry) and elucidate the national application process and testing methodologies for blueberry variety rights. Marc Englert, Parter at Originalius, will bring the Spain blueberry substrate technology sharing. Fall Creek, a US pioneer in blueberry genetics and maternal plant supply, will showcase its pioneering practices in creating new blueberry varieties.

In the Brand & Channel Growth forum, representatives from Chile-Prize, Joyvio, Yuqian, Pengsheng and SF Express convene to share insights into navigating brand-building and channel sales amidst consumer diversification, including an overview of several case studies. Liu Xiang, Marketing Manager of Prize, will share experiences in building renowned blueberry brands. Xing'a Jinqi, General Manager of Public Affairs of Joyvio Group, will talk about the innovative practice for industrial chain upgrade. Liu Xiao, Senior Partner of Shanghai Pengsheng Industrial will analysis the future market of blueberries in China. And Lin Yuantai, Blueberry Business Director at Shanghai Yuqian Supply Chain Management, will talk about the current blueberry consumer landscape, offering a multi-faceted analysis exploring taste preferences, product specifications, optimal sales timing, packaging, and sales channels.

Building an industry exchange platform to unleash future growth potential

In recent years, the entire berry family, but most notably blueberries, has soared in popularity, captivating markets worldwide. Boasting a variety of nutrients like anthocyanins and vitamin C, coupled with their compact size and ease of consumption, these fruits align with the general public's fruit-eating preferences.

With a steady expansion of cultivation areas and total output, China became the world's largest producer of blueberries in 2021. According to the latest data from the International Blueberry Organization, China's blueberry cultivation led the world with 77,641 hectares in 2022, yielding some 525,300 tons.

With unique geographical and climatic conditions, Yunnan stands as an ideal locale for blueberry cultivation. Its berries, renowned for their freshness, juiciness, and distinct flavor, have garnered widespread acclaim among both domestic and international consumers. The proliferation of berry firms with international footprints has fueled advancements in variety development and technological innovation, propelling Yunnan to the forefront as the country's premier hub for early-maturing, premium-quality blueberries.

As the key annual gathering for China's blueberry sector, Yunnan International Blueberry Industry Development Conference offers a comprehensive platform to address the issues surrounding varieties, cultivation practices, technological advancements, marketing strategies, and channel integration. Each keynote speaker is a seasoned professional within the blueberry industry ecosystem, poised to share real-world case studies and profound insights. Join us on September 20-21 in Hall 9 of the Kunming Dianchi International Convention and Exhibition Center. For registration details, please contact Ms. Qin at 010-5933 9349.



SOURCE RX Greater China

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED