Ariana Grande, Michael Keaton And Others To Host Season 50 Of 'SNL'

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Sep 19 (IANS) The American sketch comedy show 'Saturday Night Live' has confirmed its first set of hosts for its upcoming 50th season. It includes Ariana Grande, John Mulaney, Michael Keaton and more.

Hosting for her first time, Jean Smart will open the season on September 28 with musical guest Jelly Roll, reports 'Variety'.

This will be followed by an October 5 episode hosted by Nate Bargatze featuring songs from Coldplay. Ariana Grande will host 'SNL' for the second time on October 12 with musical guest Stevie Nicks. Keaton will visit Studio 8H on October 19 with Billie Eilish, and Mulaney will host on November 2 with 'SNL' first-timer Chappell Roan.

As per 'Variety', Jean Smart is fresh off her third Emmy win for the Max comedy 'Hacks', while the Grammy-nominated Jelly Roll, who performed at the Emmys, will be performing in anticipation of his new album, 'Beautifully Broken' which is set to be released on a October 11.

Comedian Bargatze, who continues his 'Be Funny Tour' through the fall, returns to the 'SNL' stage after hosting in 2023. Coldplay will join him in the band's eighth appearance as musical guest. The Chris Martin-led outfit will release its 10th album, 'Moon Music' on October 4.

Ariana Grande will lead the show ahead of the release of her musical film 'Wicked' which will debut in theatres on November 22, as Fleetwood Mac icon Nicks returns after her first 'SNL' performance in 1983.

Keaton was last seen in 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' opposite Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder, and his next film 'Goodrich' will debut in theaters October 18. He'll be joined by Eilish in her fourth stint as 'SNL' musical guest, this time in support of her 2024 album 'Hit Me Hard and Soft'.