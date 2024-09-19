Iraqi Militant Group Claims Drone Attack On Israel's Haifa
(MENAFN- IANS) Baghdad, Sep 19 (IANS) The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a Shiite militia group claimed responsibility for a previous drone attack on a "vital site" in northern Israel's port city of Haifa.
The attack was executed on Tuesday evening "in solidarity with the people of the Gaza Strip," the group said in a statement, pledging to continue targeting "the enemy's strongholds."
The statement did not detail the specific site impacted or report any casualties, Xinhua news agency reported.
So far there has been no comment from the Israeli side on the attack.
Since the onset of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on October 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has conducted multiple attacks on Israeli and US targets in the region in support of Palestinians in Gaza.
