عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani National Teams Hold Their Next Matches At Chess Olympiad

Azerbaijani National Teams Hold Their Next Matches At Chess Olympiad


9/19/2024 1:11:54 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The VII round of the 45th World Chess Olympiad, held in Budapest, the capital of Hungary, has ended.

Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani men's chess team won 3-1 over Kazakhstan. Aydın Süleymanli and Mohammad Muradli defeated their opponents in this round. Nijat Abasov and Rauf Mammadov settled for a draw.

The Azerbaijani national team of female chess players lost to Kazakhstan with the same score 1-3. Gunay Mammadzade and Govhar Beidullayeva played to a draw. Ulviyya Fataliyeva and Gulnar Mammadova had to accept defeat.

It should be noted that the Chess olympiad will end on September 22.

MENAFN19092024000195011045ID1108690818


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search