Azerbaijani National Teams Hold Their Next Matches At Chess Olympiad
9/19/2024 1:11:54 AM
The VII round of the 45th World Chess Olympiad, held in
Budapest, the capital of Hungary, has ended.
Azernews reports that the Azerbaijani men's chess team won 3-1
over Kazakhstan. Aydın Süleymanli and Mohammad Muradli defeated
their opponents in this round. Nijat Abasov and Rauf Mammadov
settled for a draw.
The Azerbaijani national team of female chess players lost to
Kazakhstan with the same score 1-3. Gunay Mammadzade and Govhar
Beidullayeva played to a draw. Ulviyya Fataliyeva and Gulnar
Mammadova had to accept defeat.
It should be noted that the Chess olympiad will end on September
22.
