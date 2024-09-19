عربي


Trump Says“Probably” To Meet Zelensky Next Week - Media

Trump Says“Probably” To Meet Zelensky Next Week - Media


9/19/2024 1:11:39 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ex-President of the United States and Republican presidential nominee Donald trump said he would probably meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who will visit the United States next week to participate in high-level events at the UN Headquarters in New York.

This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to Reuters .

"Probably, yes," Trump said, answering a journalist's question whether such a meeting would take place.

At the same time, as noted, Donald Trump provided no further details in this regard.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine said he would pitch the Victory Plan to U.S. President Joe Biden and presidential nominees Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian leader noted that the plan had been fully prepared : "All key points have been laid down, the required annexes with details are in place."

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

UkrinForm

