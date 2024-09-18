China's First Han Dynasty Digital Art Exhibition Debuts At The 2024 China International Fair For Trade In Services Fair Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 September 2024 - On September 12, the first day of the 2024 China International Fair for Trade in Services, the nation's first Han Dynasty cultural digital art exhibition, "Han Dynasty Splendor: A Thousand Years in One Painting" (hereafter referred to as the "Han Culture Exhibition"), debuted at the Metaverse Experience Center in Hall 3 of Shougang Park. The uses digital art to bring Han culture to life, offering visitors a unique experience.



The Han Culture Exhibition is hosted by the China Cultural Relics Information Consultation Center and Fudan University's Xianghui Academy, and organized by Beijing Metaverse Culture Co., Ltd. and the Digital Art Center of Fudan University's Cultural Relics Museum. The exhibition's design won four international gold awards at the 2023 VEGA Digital Awards, a prestigious competition that sets new standards for excellence in digital media design, production, and distribution.



Upon entering the exhibition hall, a majestic scroll of Han Dynasty culture unfolds before visitors. The exhibition is divided into five sections: "Prologue: Entering the Dream," "Act 1: Imperial Splendor, Everyday Life," "Act 2: Glorious Relics, Artistic Masterpieces," "Act 3: Ascending to Immortality, Han Dream of Heaven and Earth," and an "Interactive Experience Zone." Through innovative metaverse technology and multimodal interactive displays, the exhibition brings traditional Chinese culture to life, showcasing everything from clothing and cuisine to calligraphy and architecture, and from brick carvings to ancestral rituals.



At the exhibition, many visitors dressed in traditional Han clothing (Hanfu) were seen blending into the digital artwork, experiencing the Han Dynasty culture from 2,000 years ago. "Wearing Hanfu and visiting the Han exhibition feels like traveling back in time to the Han Dynasty. It's an extraordinary experience," said Lily Li, a social media influencer with millions of followers. "I regularly wear Hanfu in my daily life, as I believe it's not just an expression of beauty but also a way of preserving traditional Chinese culture. I hope my efforts will inspire more people to fall in love with Hanfu and traditional culture." The exhibition will be open to the public for an extended period.



The Metaverse Experience Center first appeared at the 2022 Trade in Services Fair and successfully upgraded in 2023, introducing eight new innovative scenarios and achieving four global firsts. This year, the center continues to offer new experiences, with a focus on "immersive experiences + the creation of super cultural IPs." It now features five key application scenarios: innovation release, metaverse digital asset circulation, VR large spaces, immersive classrooms, and XR filming. These developments aim to drive breakthroughs in key metaverse technologies and foster innovative business models, allowing emerging technologies to be applied to all aspects of cultural product creation, production, distribution, and consumption.



In addition to the Han Culture Exhibition, the first-ever Dunhuang VR large-space interactive movie, Dunhuang: Mystery of the Desert Cave, was also launched here. This project, set in a 500-square-meter open space, uses cinematic interactive storytelling to transport viewers through a thousand years of history and into the virtual world of Dunhuang. With high-precision spatial positioning, real-time rendering, and multi-player interaction supported by high-performance graphic processing backpacks, the project combines immersive, realistic environments with grand visual artistry to create an exceptional team-based entertainment experience. Here, visitors can explore Crescent Lake, uncover the secrets of the Mogao Caves, admire breathtaking murals, and immerse themselves in the majestic landscapes of Dunhuang. They can even take on the role of a hero, standing side-by-side with characters from the story, and experience the extraordinary Dunhuang adventure firsthand.



Furthermore, the city's first government AI-powered service platform, "Yizhi," also made its debut at the Metaverse Pavilion. The 3.0 version of the digital human "Yiqi," driven by large AI models, is capable of chatting and interacting with visitors. The exhibition also showcased the integration of digital assets with cultural and creative products and ticketing experiences, allowing visitors to explore the new "metaverse world" in various ways and build their own unique digital assets.



China's rich traditional culture provides a solid foundation and fertile soil for the digitalization of the cultural industry, while the application of digital technology injects new energy into the innovative development of traditional Chinese culture. A representative from the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area said, "The BDA is making significant efforts to promote the prosperity of cultural industries by empowering cultural creativity with technology, driving innovative development, and gradually establishing a cutting-edge cultural industry system that integrates high-tech audio-visual technology. Moving forward, the BDA will continue to position itself as a leading cultural innovation zone in the capital and a national model for cultural and technological integration, with policies that support this integration. We will continue to attract leading enterprises in the sector, gathering momentum to write a new chapter in the high-quality development of the cultural and technological industries in the BDA."







Hashtag: #HanDynastyDigitalArt

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MENAFN18092024003551001712ID1108690674