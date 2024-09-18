MGI Tech Partners With Dasa To Enhance Health Diagnosis With Genetic Sequencing In Brazil

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New technologies will contribute to performing genetic tests to diagnose cancers, rare diseases and other diseases with greater precision, advancing personalized in the country

company committed to building core tools and technologies that drive innovation in life science, has just formed a strategic alliance with Dasa, the largest medical diagnostics company in Latin America, to expand Brazilian patients' access to next-generation genomics and promote significant advancements in Brazil's healthcare sector.

MGI operates in 100 countries and has been active in Latin America since 2019.

In April of this year, MGI inaugurated the Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Brazil to strengthen genomic sequencing infrastructure and scientific development in the country. The company's technology also supports Brazil's largest genomic sequencing project, Genomas Brasil.

"We are excited to leverage MGI's technology and Dasa's expertise in the diagnostics sector and extensive healthcare network. We will help enhance Dasa's ability to serve an increasing number of patients by processing high-quality genetic samples that are more accessible and efficient," Carlos Carpio, MGI's Senior Commercial Director for Latin America and General Manager for Brazil, says. "With Dasa, we will contribute to strengthening genomics in the country, advancing personalized medicine and promoting health for the Brazilian population", he adds.

For Gustavo Riedel, Director of Genomics LATAM at Dasa, the alliance is a crucial advancement for health in the country. "Our expertise in specialized health services combined with MGI's sequencing technologies will ensure greater access for Brazilian patients to precision genomics and, consequently, help in defining more accurate and effective treatments for illnesses such as cancers and rare diseases", the executive explains.

In addition to the established alliance, Dasa has implemented MGI's sequencers and automation products in its network of laboratories. The installation of high-throughput DNBSEQ-T7, Automated Sample Preparation System MGISP-100, Automated Sample Preparation System MGISP-960 and ZTRON Appliance equipment will optimize the time of professionals in processing procedures, reducing overall costs and significantly increases the efficiency of the laboratories.

The strategic alliance between MGI and Dasa is poised to transform the Brazilian healthcare market by introducing state-of-the-art genomic sequencing technologies. In a country where access to advanced medical technologies has often been limited by high costs, this partnership represents a major step forward. Enabling Brazilian's access to genomic testing, more Brazilians can benefit from the latest advancements in precision medicine.

"With the new platform, we have gained a lot in quality, timeliness, productivity, standardization of routine processes and data processing. We want to guarantee more access for the population, in the shortest possible time, at an increasingly affordable cost," explains Riedel.

