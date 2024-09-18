Engel & Völkers Middle East Appointed As Exclusive Real Estate Agency for P.O.B1 Properties

(MENAFNEditorial) Engel & Völkers Middle East, known for its residential and commercial services in the premium segment, has been appointed as the exclusive real estate agency for P.O.B1 Properties, a new real estate development division launched by the Saif Al Ghurair Real Estate Group, a diversified family-owned conglomerate with operations in manufacturing, real estate, and financial investments. Saif Al Ghurair Group has an expanding global presence and a network of operations in MENA, Europe, North America, and Australia.



Inspired by the historical significance of owning PO Box 1, P.O.B1 Properties represents a deep connection to Dubai’s heritage and a commitment to excellence in real estate development. P.O.B1’s mission is to craft innovative spaces that blend design, functionality, and value, creating communities that prioritise quality of life.



Ghaith A. Shocair, CEO of P.O.B1 Properties and CEO and board member of Saif Al Ghurair Real Estate, emphasised the importance of this collaboration: "I am delighted to announce P.O.B1’s partnership with Engels and Volkers, a global real estate sales leader, who share our P.O.B1 vision of delivering detail-oriented, functional and value-driven projects to homeowners and investors worldwide. Our combined brand strength, shared values and ethics are the cornerstones of this new relationship.”



Engel & Völkers was selected for its global expertise and unparalleled track record in representing premium real estate. Daniel Hadi, CEO of Engel & Völkers Middle East, stated: “This partnership with P.O.B1 Properties is a significant milestone for Engel & Völkers Development Services. We are highly selective when it comes to collaborating with developers, and P.O.B1’s vision and commitment to delivering value, security, and exceptional quality make this a perfect fit. Together, we will introduce their ambitious projects to both local and international buyers, leveraging our extensive network and global reach.”



As the exclusive agency, Engel & Völkers will be the main point of contact for sales inquiries for P.O.B1 Properties’ upcoming development, which is expected to launch imminently in Dubai. With over 1,000 offices worldwide, Engel & Völkers will utilise the power of the global network to introduce these projects to international buyers and investors through roadshows and activation of the vast network of agents.



This partnership highlights Engel & Völkers’ commitment to working with developers that prioritize long-term value and quality. With P.O.B1 Properties’ extensive landbank and ambitious vision, this collaboration is poised to shape the future of Dubai’s real estate market with innovative, high-quality projects that align with the city’s growth and sustainability goals.



