Shakhtar Donetsk Start Champions League With Away Draw Against Bologna

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Shakhtar Donetsk have played their first match in the league phase of the 2024/25 Champions League.

The Ukrainian club played out a goalless draw with Italy's Bologna, Ukrinform reports.

In the fourth minute of the match at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Shakhtar midfielder Georgiy Sudakov failed to convert a penalty.

Shakhtar's next opponents in the league phase will be Atalanta (October 2), Arsenal (October 22), Young Boys (November 6), PSV (November 27), Bayern (December 10), Brest (January 22) and Borussia Dortmund (January 29).

In total, 36 teams will play at this stage, and they will play eight matches each. The eight best clubs will automatically qualify for the playoffs, while the teams ranked from 9th to 24th will fight for a place in the round of 16 in two-legged ties.

Photo: FC Shakhtar Donetsk